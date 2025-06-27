The Whispers’ Walter Scott Jr. Dead At 81

Walter Scott Jr., a founding member of hit-making California R&B group the Whispers, has died. Scott, who sang on disco-funk hits like "And The Beat Goes On" and "Rock Steady," had been battling brain cancer for six months. He was 81.

A spokesperson for the group gave this statement to Soul Tracks: "We all are incredibly heartbroken. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Walter Scott, beloved member of the legendary R&B group The Whispers. His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions. Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten. Memorial details will be shared at a later date. Sending love and light to his family, friends, and all of the millions of fans around the world. We lost a legend!"

Walter Scott and his twin brother Wallace "Scotty" Scott formed the Whispers in 1963 in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, joined by Gordy Harmon, Marcus Hutson, and Nicholas Caldwell. In 1966, at Sly Stone's invitation, they relocated to the Bay Area. Walter Scott temporarily left the group for 18 months during this era after being drafted to serve in the Vietnam War, but he was back in the fold by 1969. The following year, the Whispers first cracked the Billboard Hot 100 with the #50 hit "Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong." 1970 also saw the release of the group's debut album The Whispers/Planets Of Life.

In the mid-1970s, the Whispers linked up with Soul Train Records, the label founded by Dick Griffey and Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, which eventually evolved into SOLAR Records. After years of striving to break through, the group earned a #1 R&B hit (and their first top 20 hit on the Hot 100) by teaming with songwriter Leon Sylvers on "And The Beat Goes On," a synth-powered disco-funk jam that you might recognize because it was sampled in Will Smith's "Miami."

The Whispers had further pop success in the following years with the hit singles "Lady" and "It's A Love Thing," and they kept releasing a steady stream of music (such as "Keep On Lovin Me" and "Tonight") as the '80s rolled on. But their other signature song wouldn't come along until 1987, when they teamed with producers L.A. Reid and Babyface on the new jack swing-influenced funk track "Rock Steady." The song became their highest-charting hit, reaching #7 on the Hot 100, and continues to endure as a classic of its era.

The Whispers continued recording together up through the late '90s, including some releases for Capitol, but their output slowed down after founding member Marcus Hutson died of cancer in 2000. They cut some records for Interscope and independently, and the Scott brothers released the album My Brother's Keeper as a duo in 2006. They were inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2014.

After the death of Nicholas Caldwell in 2016, the Whispers continued as a trio. In 2022, inspired by Taylor Swift, they re-recorded some of their biggest hits. In 2022 they were also honored as part of the Black Music Honors — that's the source of the photo of Walter Scott visible above.

Below, check out some of the biggest hits from Scott's impressive catalog with the Whispers.