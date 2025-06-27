Teyana Taylor – “Bed Of Roses” (Feat. Issa Rae)

Last month, Award-winning actress and musician Teyana Taylor teased her new album Escape Room, which is also a short film that's she's releasing on Aug. 22. Today, she's shared a new single "Bed Of Roses" that features an intro by actress-writer-producer Issa Rae and a steamy accompanying video.

"Did I imagine us? Did I imagine these feelings? Did I imagine the connection? Cause I know you feel that shit too. I know you feel caught off guard that you fell in love with me," she says in the opening monologue. It plays over visuals of Taylor cuddling and kissing with actor Aaron Pierre. What follows is a sultry slow jam where Taylor's vocals coo and curl over what sounds like a warped flute.

Watch the video below.

Escape Room is out 8/22.