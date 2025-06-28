Skip to Content
The Searchers, “The World’s Longest-Running Pop Group,” Play Farewell Show At Glastonbury

11:05 AM EDT on June 28, 2025

circa 1965: Liverpudlian folk pop group The Searchers, (from left) Tony Jackson, Mike Pender, Chris Curtis and John McNally. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

|Keystone/Getty Images

English rock band the Searchers formed in 1959 as part of Liverpool's Merseybeat scene, and they've stayed together for a full 60 years, bowing out with a farewell tour in 2019 only to reactivate in 2023. Along the way they've earned a reputation as the longest-running pop band in history. (I'm sure some other act would dispute that title, but it's stuck for the Searchers; it's part of their legend.) Quite a few members have died at this point, but remaining core members John McNally and Frank Allen have kept the Searchers alive for one more farewell tour this year, culminating in a final performance on Friday at the UK music festival Glastonbury.

The Searchers took to Worthy Farm with three classic covers, two of which were hits for the band in the '60s: the Drifters' "Sweets For My Sweet," the Orlons' "Don't Throw Your Love Away," and Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man." Paul McCartney, whose band the Quarrymen were contemporaries of the Searchers, was there for the occasion. Watch a video from their set below.

John McNally and Frank Allen (The Searchers ) with Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2025, June 27 2025 pic.twitter.com/2vzYPn3eyn

— DIÁRIO DOS BEATLES (@Diario_Beatles) June 27, 2025

