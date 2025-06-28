The 1975 Headline Glastonbury With Big Production, No Politics

Did you miss them? It seems like just yesterday the 1975 were taking over the world with Being Funny In A Foreign Language by eating raw meat on stage and doing controversial podcasts. But that was a couple years ago now. The band returned last night (June 27) with their first performance of 2025, which was a headlining set at Glastonbury.

The show was massive, with a car and a moving walkway. A source told the Telegraph the group spent four times their production budget. There was a "conscious decision" for no politics, which is surprising given their history; in 2023 Matty Healy and Ross MacDonald kissed on stage at Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival to protest anti-LGBTQ laws, which led to a lawsuit against the 1975 and the band was eventually cleared of liability. “Use your platform, that’s what people say. People watching this, they might be disappointed at the lack of politics in this show, and our future shows," Healy told the Glastonbury audience, continuing:

I want you to know it’s a conscious decision, we don’t want our legacy to be one of politics. We want it to be that of love and friendship. I’m not trying to be too earnest, but you can go out into the world, and there’s loads of politics everywhere. I think we don’t need more politics. We need more love and friendship.

The backlash has already begun. Healy did do some typical Matty Healy stuff, such as drinking a Guinness while calling himself “the world’s greatest songwriter.” He continued, "The best poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am. A generational poet," which may or may not be a reference to his ex Taylor Swift's most recent album The Tortured Poets Department. There was also a moment where he was doing a little outfit change, and the screens read: "MATTY IS CHANGING HIS TROUSERS." So there's no need to fret. Below see footage from the evening along with the setlist.

Matty Healy takes a break from the 1975’s #Glastonbury set to change his trousers. pic.twitter.com/feQfZkuyta — Variety (@Variety) June 27, 2025

SETLIST:

01 "Happiness"

02 "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

03 "Love Me"

04 "She's American"

05 "Part Of The Band"

06 "Chocolate"

07 "Paris"

08 "Robbers"

09 "Somebody Else"

10 "fallingforyou"

11 "People"

12 "Be My Mistake"

13 "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)"

14 "I Couldn't Be More In Love"

15 "I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)"

16 "Love It If We Made It"

17 "Sex"

18 "Give Yourself A Try"

19 "The Sound"

20 "About You" (with Carly Holt)