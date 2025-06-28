DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Throwdown”

Great news for this fine weekend: New DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, plus confirmation that a new album is on its way. "Throwdown" is the latest addition to her string of songs — “Will My Love,” “Keep Wondering Why,” “Search For The Feeling (On And On)” — and it's different from the others, boasting an alluringly eerie edge.

In an accompanying Bandcamp message, the London-based electronic producer wrote, “So cool the 1975 opened with Happiness at Glastonbury, huh! Not sure how many people know about DJ Sabrina and that track, but if you know you know right?" (She has writing credits on the track.) She added, "Throwdown will be on the forthcoming album and there's more new music coming soon," and she told fans to keep an eye on this website for LP updates. Hear "Throwdown" below.