Watch Gracie Abrams Cover The Cure At Glastonbury

Glastonbury's been going down in the UK with surprise appearances from Lorde and Lewis Capaldi, a politics-free performance from the 1975, some drama about Neil Young's set (which will now stream after all), and more. Yesterday (June 27) also saw Gracie Abrams covering the Cure.

“This song we wanted to play is one of my favorite songs ever. I wish I wrote it,” the singer said before launching into the 1987 classic "Just Like Heaven." Abrams also debuted a new song but hasn't yet revealed the title. A week ago marked one year since the release of her massive sophomore album The Secret Of Us, but earlier this year she joined Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on “Call Me When You Break Up.” She also recently received the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by collaborator Aaron Dessner, at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction gala.

Watch her performance below...