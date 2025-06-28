Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Gracie Abrams Cover The Cure At Glastonbury

1:30 PM EDT on June 28, 2025

Glastonbury's been going down in the UK with surprise appearances from Lorde and Lewis Capaldi, a politics-free performance from the 1975, some drama about Neil Young's set (which will now stream after all), and more. Yesterday (June 27) also saw Gracie Abrams covering the Cure.

“This song we wanted to play is one of my favorite songs ever. I wish I wrote it,” the singer said before launching into the 1987 classic "Just Like Heaven." Abrams also debuted a new song but hasn't yet revealed the title. A week ago marked one year since the release of her massive sophomore album The Secret Of Us, but earlier this year she joined Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on “Call Me When You Break Up.” She also recently received the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by collaborator Aaron Dessner, at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction gala.

Watch her performance below...

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Salt-N-Pepa Lose Lawsuit Against Universal To Reclaim Recordings

January 8, 2026
News

Dominic Fike Covered Primus’ “South Park Theme” For Like A Version

January 8, 2026
News

Lily Allen Sings “Pussy Palace” Live For The First Time At Acoustic Chanel Show

January 8, 2026
News

Chrissie Hynde Is Here To Defend Brigitte Bardot’s Honor

January 8, 2026
News

Dawes Perform With Brandon Flowers, Stephen Stills, Jenny Lewis, & More At Altadena Benefit Concert

January 8, 2026
News

Bruno Mars Announces Stadium Tour With Anderson .Paak, Leon Thomas, Raye, & Victoria Monét

January 8, 2026