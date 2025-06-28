Marilyn Manson UK Tour Opener Canceled After Online Protest

Marilyn Manson has been on The One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 Tour since last summer, which marked Manson's first full shows in nearly five years. Now the disgraced metal singer's opening concert for the UK leg in Brighton has been canceled following pressure from campaign groups and an MP.

An online campaign group called No Stage For Abusers demanded the Brighton Centre and Brighton and Hove city council, which owns the venue, to cancel the gig. MP Siân Berry joined activists by writing an open letter to the leader of Brighton and Hove city council, Bella Sankey. “Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organisations supporting them, will have serious concerns about this booking and its wider impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community,” the letter reads.

Several women have sued Manson for abuse. Manson sued Evan Rachel Wood for accusing him of grooming and abuse, and he ended up dropping the case.

The show is listed as canceled on Ticketmaster and has been removed from Manson's website. The UK leg is now scheduled to begin in Bournemouth on Halloween.