Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Marilyn Manson UK Tour Opener Canceled After Online Protest

4:26 PM EDT on June 28, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 3 : Singer/Actor Marilyn Manson attends the premiere of “The Rules Of Attraction” at the Egyptian Theatre on October 3, 2002 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

|Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson has been on The One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 Tour since last summer, which marked Manson's first full shows in nearly five years. Now the disgraced metal singer's opening concert for the UK leg in Brighton has been canceled following pressure from campaign groups and an MP.

An online campaign group called No Stage For Abusers demanded the Brighton Centre and Brighton and Hove city council, which owns the venue, to cancel the gig. MP Siân Berry joined activists by writing an open letter to the leader of Brighton and Hove city council, Bella Sankey. “Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organisations supporting them, will have serious concerns about this booking and its wider impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community,” the letter reads.

Several women have sued Manson for abuse. Manson sued Evan Rachel Wood for accusing him of grooming and abuse, and he ended up dropping the case.

The show is listed as canceled on Ticketmaster and has been removed from Manson's website. The UK leg is now scheduled to begin in Bournemouth on Halloween.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Salt-N-Pepa Lose Lawsuit Against Universal To Reclaim Recordings

January 8, 2026
News

Dominic Fike Covered Primus’ “South Park Theme” For Like A Version

January 8, 2026
News

Lily Allen Sings “Pussy Palace” Live For The First Time At Acoustic Chanel Show

January 8, 2026
News

Chrissie Hynde Is Here To Defend Brigitte Bardot’s Honor

January 8, 2026
News

Dawes Perform With Brandon Flowers, Stephen Stills, Jenny Lewis, & More At Altadena Benefit Concert

January 8, 2026
News

Bruno Mars Announces Stadium Tour With Anderson .Paak, Leon Thomas, Raye, & Victoria Monét

January 8, 2026