Dua Lipa Covers “Nothing Compares 2 U” In Tribute To Sinead O’Connor

Sinéad O'Connor tragically died at age 56 almost two years ago, and since then, a whole bunch of people have covered "Nothing Compares 2 U" in her honor: Pink and Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, and likely way too many more to count. Dua Lipa, who has a habit of covering artists native to the city or country she's performing to, sang in Dublin Friday night. For her location-specific cover of the evening, she did her own version of "Nothing Compares 2 U," the Prince-penned song that became O'Connor's biggest hit. See some clips from the audience below.

After the show she celebrated the Dublin way: