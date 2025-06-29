Skip to Content
Dua Lipa Covers “Nothing Compares 2 U” In Tribute To Sinead O’Connor

10:39 AM EDT on June 29, 2025

Sinéad O'Connor tragically died at age 56 almost two years ago, and since then, a whole bunch of people have covered "Nothing Compares 2 U" in her honor: Pink and Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, and likely way too many more to count. Dua Lipa, who has a habit of covering artists native to the city or country she's performing to, sang in Dublin Friday night. For her location-specific cover of the evening, she did her own version of "Nothing Compares 2 U," the Prince-penned song that became O'Connor's biggest hit. See some clips from the audience below.

@warnermusicirl

Dua Lipa covers ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinéad O'Connor in Dublin ?? #dualipa #sineadoconnor #concert #fyp #cover #music

♬ original sound - Warner Music Ireland

After the show she celebrated the Dublin way:

Dua Lipa splits the G of her Guinness to celebrate five sold-out stadium shows in a row. pic.twitter.com/RrWPgqT1fA

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2025

