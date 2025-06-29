Glastonbury “Appalled” By Bob Vylan’s “Death To The IDF” Chant

Kneecap are well-known for their fervent pro-Palestine activism onstage, particularly during the Coachella performance that got them into some hot water earlier this year. After having a handful of their shows canceled and facing what they called a “coordinated smear campaign,” the Irish-language rap trio made a successful festival return this weekend at Glastonbury, leading the crowd in a "Free Palestine" chant and cursing out the UK Prime Minister. Their set wasn’t livestreamed, but is now available on BBC’s iPlayer. Kneecap weren't the only artists at the festival condemning Israel, however; just before Kneecap, British punk/grime duo Bob Vylan performed, and started a “Death to the IDF” chant that's now receiving backlash.

Bob Vylan's performance was one of this year's Glastonbury shows to be livestreamed. Member Bobby Vylan led the crowd in a "Free Palestine" chant, before asking: "Have you heard this one, though?: Death, death to the IDF!" At one point, their stage backdrop read: "Free Palestine. United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a 'conflict.'"

Bob Vylan had opened their set with a message of support for Kneecap and criticism of those who tried to get them censored. "We are not pacifist punks here over at Bob Vylan Enterprises,” Bobby said. “We are the violent punks, because sometimes you gotta get your message across with violence because that is the only language some people speak, unfortunately.” Their 2023 single "Censored (Interlude)" included the lyric "Johnny Rotten tried to warn us way back / Maybe if I made pacifist punk / non-violence always makes for a great track."

The BBC responded saying Bob Vylan's comments were “deeply offensive” and that their set would not be viewable on-demand. Now, Glastonbury organizers have weighed in, too, saying on the festival's social media that they were "appalled" by Bob Vylan's remarks. "Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence," the statement reads in part. Here's the full thing:

Glastonbury Festival was created in 1970 as a place for people to come together and rejoice in music, the arts and the best of human endeavour. As a festival, we stand against all forms of war and terrorism. We will always believe in - and actively campaign for - hope, unity, peace and love. With almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer’s presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs. However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.

Last night Avon and Somerset Police said they were assessing some Glastonbury performances “to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”

See Bob Vylan's chant below.

UPDATE: On Sunday Bobby Vylan shared the following statement on Instagram, captioning it "I said what I said."

As I lay in bed this morning, my phone buzzing non stop, inundated with messages of both support and hatred, I listen to my daughter typing out loud as she fills out a school survey asking for her feedback on the current state of her school dinners. She expressed that she would like healthier meals, more options and dishes inspired by other parts of the world. Listening to her voice her opinions on a matter that she cares about and affects her daily, reminds me that we may not be doomed after all. Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place. As we grow older and our fire possibly starts to dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us. Let us display to them loudly and visibly the right thing to do when we want and need change. Let them see us marching in the streets, campaigning on ground level, organising online and shouting about it on any and every stage that we are offered. Today it is a change in school dinners, tomorrow it is a change in foreign policy.

