Charli XCX Responds To Boomers Criticizing Her Use Of AutoTune At Glastonbury

With Glastonbury in the books, Charli XCX has completed yet another massive Brat festival set. You'd think audiences in her home country would be most receptive to her over-the-top presentation, but apparently, some UK boomers were not pleased with Charli's exaggerated use of AutoTune and her lack of a backing band. (I guess I've trained my algorithm to filter out the Charli slander.) She shared some thoughts on the matter in a short series of tweets today following her Saturday night headlining set. She wrote:

really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my glastonbury performance. it’s super fascinating to me. like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a “real artist” is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx but to be honest… i enjoy the discourse.imo the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable.

From what I can tell, Charli's Glastonbury set looked expectedly great. Fellow festival performer Gracie Abrams was the evening's dedicated "Apple" girl, and then Charli's set ended with the Brat curtain behind her artistically going up in flames. She does have more European shows coming up next week, so she's probably not ending the Brat cycle for good just yet, but I guess you never know for sure with that lady. Afterwards, she made an appearance at a DJ set by her fiancé George Daniel, whose band the 1975 also played Glastonbury this weekend. See some relevant clips below.