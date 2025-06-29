Watch The Cure’s Robert Smith Join Olivia Rodrigo For Two Songs At Glastonbury

If any Glastonbury attendees somehow didn't know about the Cure before the festival this weekend, they probably do now. On Friday, Gracie Abrams did a cover of their 1987 classic "Just Like Heaven," describing it as one of her "favorite songs ever" and that she wish she wrote it. Tonight's headliner is Abrams' former tourmate Olivia Rodrigo, who earlier this month brought out David Byrne to do Talking Heads' "Burning Down The House" together during her headlining Governors Ball set. Rodrigo is a Cure fan, too, and also did a cover of "Just Like Heaven" at Glastonbury along with "Friday I'm In Love." Oh, and Robert Smith joined her.

"I'm so wildly excited about this next guest, I can't even contain it," Rodrigo said as she introduced Smith. "He is perhaps the best songwriter to come out of England, he is a Glastonbury legend, and a personal hero of mine." I don't know how she keeps pulling off these insane surprise duets, but I'm always happy to see them. See them sing together below.

UPDATE: Rodrigo posted a message on Instagram about her Glastonbury experience:

headlining Glastonbury was quite literally just like a dream. thank you especially to Robert Smith for playing two of my favorite songs of all time on stage with me last night. and also for writing on my t shirt backstage (I am keeping it forever). I am so grateful to everyone who came out and sang and jumped. A night I will never ever forget❤️🇬🇧🎸

Her message comes with a slideshow of photos and videos from the set, which you can find below along with other videos from Glasto.

