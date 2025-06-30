Skip to Content
Innumerable Forms Announce New Album Pain Effulgence, Share New Song “Impulse”

12:06 PM EDT on June 30, 2025

The lineup for the Boston-based death-doom supergroup Innumerable Forms is an insane thing to contemplate. Bandleader Justin DeTore is best-known as a drummer for about a million bands, including Dream Unending, Sumerlands, Mind Eraser, Wound Man, Mental, and Righteous Jams. Bassist/guitarist Chris Ulsh is also best-known as a drummer, for motherfucking Power Trip. Guitarist Jensen Ward? Why, he's a drummer, too. He's one half of Iron Lung. And the person who actually plays drums for Innumerable Forms is Connor Donegan, from Brain Tourniquet and Genocide Pact. That's a whole lot of firepower for one band.

Innumerable Forms' last album was 2022's vast and evil Philosophical Collapse, and they followed it a year later with their EP The Fall Down. Later this summer, Innumerable Forms will return with Pain Effulgence, their third album. I had to look up the word "effulgence"; it means radiant splendor. Cool title. Innumerable Forms recorded the LP with Power Trip producer Arthur Rizk, who's in Sumerlands with DeTore. Exaugurate's Wilson Prevette has guest vocals on album opener "Impulse," which sounds like the blissful relief that we'll all feel when another dimension swallows up our own. Demonic birds might feast on our innards for eternity, but at least we'll never have to hear about the Big Beautiful Bill again. Below, check out "Impulse" and the Pain Effulgence tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Impulse"
02 "Indignation"
03 "Blotted Inside"
04 "Dissonant Drift"
05 'Ressentiment"
06 "Overwhelming Subjugation"
07 "Pain Effulgence"
08 "Austerity And Attrition"

Pain Effulgence is out 8/22 on Profound Lore.

