Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
Movie Review

We Reviewed Anthony Kiedis’ New Cold Brew

2:14 PM EDT on June 30, 2025

Anthony Kiedis Cold Brew Jolene Review

Last month Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and Survivor: Panama contestant Shane Powers announced a "concert-friendly" canned coffee brand called Jolene. It's been a minute since Stereogum reviewed any unexpected artist product so today we are launching a new video series for that purpose.

In the first episode of Rachel’s Opinion, Stereogum’s Red Hot Chili Peppers-Affiliated Beverage Correspondent reviews Kiedis' new product, which is available in black and oat milk latte flavors.

This review is not paid for by Jolene, Red Hot Chili Peppers, or the state of California. It is based on independent analysis and testing. Stereogum does not earn any money if you seek out this product. But if anyone wants to pay us to review something, hmu I guess!

Watch the premiere of Rachel's Opinion below.

@stereogum In the first episode of our new series Rachel’s Opinion, Stereogum’s @Red Hot Chili Peppers-Affiliated Beverage Correspondent reviews Anthony Kiedis’ new canned cold brew Jolene #coffee #RedHotChiliPeppers #AnthonyKiedis #Jolene #icedcoffee #WaterFromYourEyes #beverage ♬ original sound - stereogum

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from Movie Review

Explore Movie Review
Movie Review

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Is Clumsy And Obvious, But It Gets The Job Done

October 23, 2025
Movie Review

Pavements Is A Fittingly Weird Reflection On An Even Weirder Legacy

May 5, 2025
Movie Review

Dig! XX Is For The Heads

February 11, 2025
Movie Review

The Amy Winehouse Biopic Back To Black Simplifies And Misrepresents Her Story

April 15, 2024
Movie Review

The Meet Me In The Bathroom Movie Omits Too Much, But What’s In There Is Mesmerizing

October 27, 2022
Movie Review

The Dinosaur Jr. Doc Freakscene Captures A Legendary Rock Band’s Sound And Fury

May 27, 2022