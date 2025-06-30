We Reviewed Anthony Kiedis’ New Cold Brew

Last month Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and Survivor: Panama contestant Shane Powers announced a "concert-friendly" canned coffee brand called Jolene. It's been a minute since Stereogum reviewed any unexpected artist product so today we are launching a new video series for that purpose.

In the first episode of Rachel’s Opinion, Stereogum’s Red Hot Chili Peppers-Affiliated Beverage Correspondent reviews Kiedis' new product, which is available in black and oat milk latte flavors.

This review is not paid for by Jolene, Red Hot Chili Peppers, or the state of California. It is based on independent analysis and testing. Stereogum does not earn any money if you seek out this product. But if anyone wants to pay us to review something, hmu I guess!

Watch the premiere of Rachel's Opinion below.