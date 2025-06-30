Watch Bleachers Debut New Song “Blood Brothers” At Shadow Of The City

For a decade now, minus a pandemic-induced break, Jack Antonoff has been throwing a music festival called Shadow Of The City in Asbury Park, NJ. We interviewed him about it a lifetime ago (in 2017). This year there's a West Coast edition of the fest taking place in October, but the original East Coast version took place Saturday at Asbury Park's famed Stone Pony. After performances from Joyce Manor, Dora Jar, Mike Birbiglia, Ben Kweller, Skullcrusher, and Cassandra Coleman, Antonoff's band Bleachers took the stage and busted out a new song for the occasion. The new tune, "Blood Brothers," features some luscious saxophone action, and you can catch fan-made video of its debut performance below.