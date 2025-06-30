Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Bleachers Debut New Song “Blood Brothers” At Shadow Of The City

2:35 PM EDT on June 30, 2025

For a decade now, minus a pandemic-induced break, Jack Antonoff has been throwing a music festival called Shadow Of The City in Asbury Park, NJ. We interviewed him about it a lifetime ago (in 2017). This year there's a West Coast edition of the fest taking place in October, but the original East Coast version took place Saturday at Asbury Park's famed Stone Pony. After performances from Joyce Manor, Dora Jar, Mike Birbiglia, Ben Kweller, Skullcrusher, and Cassandra Coleman, Antonoff's band Bleachers took the stage and busted out a new song for the occasion. The new tune, "Blood Brothers," features some luscious saxophone action, and you can catch fan-made video of its debut performance below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bob Weir Dead At 78

January 10, 2026
News

Jenny Lewis Married Her Dog For Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2026
News

DHS Responds To Billie Eilish Calling ICE A “Terrorist Group”

January 10, 2026
News

Washington National Opera Leaving Kennedy Center After 55 Years

January 10, 2026
News

Neil Young Addresses Minneapolis ICE Shooting In Op-Eds: “Wake Up People!”

January 10, 2026
News

Miguel Plays Fallon, Loves Show Me The Body

January 9, 2026