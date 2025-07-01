Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Teethe – “Hate Goodbyes” (Feat. Wednesday & Hovvdy Members)

10:04 AM EDT on July 1, 2025

Wes Ellis

From Magic Of The Sale, Teethe have shared the immensely enticing singles "Magic Of The Sale" and "Holy Water." The Texas slowcore crew is keeping the momentum going with the new track "Hate Goodbyes," which features Wednesday's Xandy Chelmis and Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin.

"Hate Goodbyes" is the slowest of the album singles, but it's no less sweeping or evocative, especially with cinematic cello by Emily Elkin. The song simultaneously sinks into sorrowful feelings and flutters into beautiful places. Listen below.

Magic Of The Sale is out 8/8 via Winspear.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peaer – “End Of The World”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Jane Remover – “Conversion 2”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “Devil Hands”

January 12, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky – “Helicopter$”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Cootie Catcher – “Puzzle Pop”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Bosse-de-Nage Announce First New Album In Eight Years Hidden Fires Burn Hottest: Hear “No Such Place”

January 12, 2026