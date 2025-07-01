Teethe – “Hate Goodbyes” (Feat. Wednesday & Hovvdy Members)

From Magic Of The Sale, Teethe have shared the immensely enticing singles "Magic Of The Sale" and "Holy Water." The Texas slowcore crew is keeping the momentum going with the new track "Hate Goodbyes," which features Wednesday's Xandy Chelmis and Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin.

"Hate Goodbyes" is the slowest of the album singles, but it's no less sweeping or evocative, especially with cinematic cello by Emily Elkin. The song simultaneously sinks into sorrowful feelings and flutters into beautiful places. Listen below.

Magic Of The Sale is out 8/8 via Winspear.