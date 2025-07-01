Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Ganser – “Discount Diamonds”

9:36 AM EDT on July 1, 2025

Miles Kalchik

Ganser kicked off June with the announcement of their new record Animal Hospital. The Chicago post-punk outfit unveiled "Black Sand," and now they're releasing "Discount Diamonds."

"It’s a bit of a piss-take, isn’t it? There’s always someone up top saying what the kids are doing wrong, always a voice telling you the party’s over," bandleader Alicia Gaines says of the song. "I liked the idea of making a dance track that’s constantly questioning whether dancing’s still allowed. It’s got that suspicious energy, like too much coffee and not enough sleep. There’s humor in it, definitely, but also a bit of that end-of-the-night feeling when the lights come up and you’re not sure where you left your optimism."

Listen below.

Animal Hospital is out 8/29 on Felte.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peaer – “End Of The World”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Jane Remover – “Conversion 2”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “Devil Hands”

January 12, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky – “Helicopter$”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Cootie Catcher – “Puzzle Pop”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Bosse-de-Nage Announce First New Album In Eight Years Hidden Fires Burn Hottest: Hear “No Such Place”

January 12, 2026