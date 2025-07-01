Ganser – “Discount Diamonds”

Ganser kicked off June with the announcement of their new record Animal Hospital. The Chicago post-punk outfit unveiled "Black Sand," and now they're releasing "Discount Diamonds."

"It’s a bit of a piss-take, isn’t it? There’s always someone up top saying what the kids are doing wrong, always a voice telling you the party’s over," bandleader Alicia Gaines says of the song. "I liked the idea of making a dance track that’s constantly questioning whether dancing’s still allowed. It’s got that suspicious energy, like too much coffee and not enough sleep. There’s humor in it, definitely, but also a bit of that end-of-the-night feeling when the lights come up and you’re not sure where you left your optimism."

Listen below.

Animal Hospital is out 8/29 on Felte.