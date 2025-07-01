Watch Caroline Polachek And Chvrches Perform At Death Stranding 2 Event

Caroline Polachek recently shared "On The Beach," her contribution to the soundtrack for Death Stranding 2, the latest from the renowned video game designer Hideo Kojima. To celebrate the game's launch, the Japanese auteur's production company Kojima Productions did a world tour called the World Strand Tour across 12 cities, with each stop featuring some special guests and events. At the London stop Monday night, Polachek performed "On The Beach" live for the first time. It was a simple setup, but Polachek certainly doesn't need much assistance for a good performance.

The London stop of the World Strand Tour also featured a surprise performance from Chvrches, their first show in two years. They did an updated version of "Death Stranding," their contribution to the soundtrack for the first Death Stranding game which arrived in 2019. The synth-pop Scots also confirmed that they're making music together once again (Singer Lauren Mayberry went solo in 2023, though she made it known Chvrches hadn't broken up). See highlights from the event below.