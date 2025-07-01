Skip to Content
Green Day Invite Fan To Play “Good Riddance,” Eject Him When He Plays “Wonderwall” Instead

10:58 AM EDT on July 1, 2025

Fan Pranks Green Day With "Wonderwall"

Kids in Luxembourg got jokes!

At the end of Green Day's show Monday night at Luxexpo Open Air, Billie Joe Armstrong invited a young man onstage to play the acoustic guitar. The guy had informed Armstrong that he could play "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)," the Green Day ballad that will be eternally associated with high school graduations. After a false start, he started playing it (slowly) but stalled out after a few lines and had to circle back to Armstrong for help. "You don't know it anymore?" Armstrong asked him after whispering the next chord. Then dude started strumming "Wonderwall" and was promptly ejected from the stage. "Oh, fuck me!" Armstrong exclaimed when he realized what was happening.

With excitement building for Oasis' return to the stage this Friday in Cardiff, who can blame the kid for this expertly executed trolling? Anyway here's "Wonderwall."

@chellestagram

The Wonderwall of it all ? Please don’t send him hate guys, it’s just silly, he’s a kid @Green Day @Green Day Inc. @Green Day Italy #greenday

♬ original sound - chelle ?

Liam Gallagher approves:

Read More:

