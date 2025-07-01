Dora Jar Calls Out Amateur Musicians Stealing Her “Multiply” Riff On TikTok

Evidently, some dickhead has been out here going viral on TikTok by directly jacking the riff from California musician Dora Jar's 2021 single "Multiply." That's what Dora Jar says, anyway. She didn't get too upset when Gracie Abrams fans petitioned to get her kicked off as an opener on Abrams' tour, something that Abrams herself called "wildly uncool and bizarre." But this riff thievery cannot stand, and Jar is "livid" about it.

We can't figure out who's using the "Multiply" riff, but apparently they know who they are, and so does Dora Jar. Over the past few days, Jar tweeted a series of increasingly irate reactions. Here's what she says:

It’s nice to see people inspired by my guitar playing but can people please stop copying the multiply riff and acting like they wrote it :) plz:) not saying this to name names. But if multiply means anything to you and you have tiktok can you please repost the video I just posted of me playing it. That song is everything 2me and since ppl seem to love other ppl playing it maybe they will like the original:-)

This person going very viral right now follows me on instagram and has messaged me very kindly about loving my show a few months ago. It’s not a coincidence steal it’s purposeful and hurtful.

Dora via her story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GGg22n1tJR — Dora Jar Fans! ? (@dorajarfans) June 30, 2025

Dora Jar also recently posted a TikTok of her own, where she plays "Multiply" solo acoustic. In the caption, she writes, "I have never said anything about this before but I get tagged in videos every week of someone playing this exact riff that I wrote and writing their own song over it. That’s cool and flattering but never forget multiply."

https://www.tiktok.com/@dorajar_/video/7521847208568704311

Oh, I get it now. "Door ajar." Took me a minute. Dora Jar is touring with Haim this fall, and she just released her new single "The Explorer" last month. Don't steal that one, either.