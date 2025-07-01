Laura Groves Announces Yes EP: Hear “Deep Blue”

Way back in 2009, Stereogum ran a Band To Watch feature on Blue Roses, the project of the Yorkshire singer-songwriter Laura Groves. These days, Groves records under her own name. She released her album Radio Red in 2023, and we posted her Sampha collab "D 4 N." A few months ago, Groves and Sampha both guested on Everything Is Recorded's "Losing You." Groves has European tour dates with Jessica Pratt and Nourished By Time coming up, and she'll do some dates as part of the Everything Is Recorded live band. On top of that, she's got a new EP on the way.

Laura Groves produced the new EP Yes on her own. She also created the collage-style video for lead single "Deep Blue." The song, which must be named after the chess-playing supercomputer from the '90s, is a cool piece of architectural synthpop, with lots of deep tone and fast but minimal percussive clicks. The melody is soft and rapturous, and the chorus has Joviale and Fabiana Palladino singing backup. Here's what Groves says about it:

"Deep Blue" is a song about asking somebody to be vulnerable and reveal more of their secret world, whilst also trying to embody those things myself. There is a directness to the hard kick drum and opening lines of the song -- a confrontation and then an admission of deep feelings, stirred up like a deep blue body of water by the heavily modulated Juno 106 synthesiser. My close friends Joviale and Fabiana Palladino join me on backing vocals in the chorus.

Below, check out "Deep Blue," along with the Yes tracklist and Groves' upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Yes"

02 "Deep Blue"

03 "Be There"

04 "Heavy Entertainment"

TOUR DATES:

7/03 - London, UK @ Spanners

7/05 - Istanbul, Turkey @Zorlu Performing Arts Centre *

7/07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso *

7/08 - Diksmulde, Germany @ 4AD *

11/08 - Copenhagen, Demark @ Hotel Cecil ^

11/10 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher ^

11/12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadkaklub ^

11/21 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall ^

11/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow School Of Art ^

The Yes EP is out 8/1 on Bella Union.