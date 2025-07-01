Skip to Content
Katy Perry Gets Trapped In Malfunctioning Metal Sphere, Laughs Off Orlando Bloom Breakup News

12:10 PM EDT on July 1, 2025

Katy Perry continues to go viral for all the wrong reasons -- the disastrous attempt at a comeback album, the vanity space mission, the live-show snafus. Now, we've got another live-show snafu to add to the list.

Katy Perry's current tour includes a bit where she climbs into a giant sphere and goes flying over the audience. As TMZ reports, her show in Adelaide, Australia had to be temporarily stopped on Sunday night when Perry got trapped inside that ball. She had to hold onto the sides to keep from falling while stagehands figured out how to get her out. It appears that she finished the show without further incident.

The Australian run ended with Perry in tears.

Katy Perry got emotional at the end of the last show of #THELIFETIMESTOUR in Australia pic.twitter.com/N78X37wBld

— Katy Perry Tours (@KatyPerryTours) July 1, 2025

I would not like to go through that. The hamster-ball incident happened shortly after Beyoncé had to pause her hometown Houston show when her flying car malfunctioned and almost sent her falling into the audience. These floating stage props are scary! Nobody wants to see any of these pop stars going out like Owen Hart. Maybe we need to chill on these things.

Check out this motherfucking segue: One thing Katy Perry is not trapped in is her engagement to movie star Orlando Bloom. Boom! I am blogging today! Deepest condolences to all my haters. Perry and Bloom were together for nine years, and they have a daughter. Last week, TMZ reported that Perry and Bloom broke up. Over the weekend, Perry posted her first TikTok since the news got out, and it's a slow-motion shot of her running on a beach and laughing. Don't put in the newspaper that she's owned.

This should help:

Read More:

