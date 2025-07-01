BTS Reunite After Military Service To Announce New Album And Tour

BTS are on the comeback trail. In 2022, the galactically popular K-pop boy band announced it was going on hiatus so its seven members could fulfill their mandatory service with the South Korean military. Now it's time to get back to that other ARMY. BTS announced today in a Weverse livestream that the group will return in 2026 with a new album and tour.

During the livestream, the group revealed that they're heading to the United States this month to begin working on new music. "We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year," theyStarting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started." They added, "We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are."

The tour will be the first from BTS since 2022. As for recording, there have been lots of solo releases from the various BTS members during this hiatus, two of which — Jimin's "Like Crazy" and Jung Kook's Latto collab "Seven" — reached #1 on the Hot 100. But nothing shakes the Earth like new BTS music, so prepare accordingly.