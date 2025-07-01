Joe Perry Threatens Aerosmith Reunion

We may not be done with Aerosmith just yet. The classic rockers announced Peace Out: The Farewell Tour in 2023, but it was postponed after just a couple of shows and ultimately canceled in the midst of frontman Steven Tyler's health issues and sexual assault lawsuits. (Drummer Joey Kramer was also not part of it.) But the band might not be ready to hang it up quite yet. Early this year, a few Aerosmith members performed at Janie's Fund's Grammys party, and a couple of months ago Steven Tyler got up onstage with guitarist Joe Perry at another Janie's benefit. Now, Perry says that there's still some chance that Aerosmith will keep going, at least for a little while.

As Guitar Player points out, Joe Perry did a satellite radio interview with Eddie Trunk on Friday and said he's "always hoping" for the band to keep going:

Going on the road, it's a big deal pulling that together. There's so much planning, and what it takes out of you physically is a lot more than people realize. It's one thing when you're doing it when you're 25 or 30, but it's another when you're starting to get up there, like us. It's a really physical thing, going out on stage... We talk probably a couple of times a week. I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well. So, we'll just have to see... I know there's gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the setlist together for that one. I've always played like every show's the last one. I hate to sound like it's a downer, but I give it up every night.

This is not a hot take: It's OK for bands to end sometimes.