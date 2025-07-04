Mallrat – “Radio” (Lana Del Rey Cover)

Everyone loves to cover Lana Del Rey: Clairo, Primal Scream, Fontaines D.C., Loren Kramar, Drop Nineteens, to name some examples. Now Mallrat is celebrating the Fourth Of July by sharing a sped-up, minimalistic rendition of the Born To Die gem "Radio."

"Lana Del Rey is one of my all time favorite artists, and this song is one of my favorite songs of hers," the Australian alt-pop artist says. She continues:

I love how the melodies and the delivery of the original feel like a national anthem. The lyrics are triumphant and remind me of how incredible it feels to defy people’s expectations. I remember listening to this song when I was a teenager, I often felt really isolated and this song was something that felt like a hopeful connection to my future self. I would listen to it and visualize my life being different.

The release follows Mallrat's latest album Light hit my face like a straight right out, which arrived in February. She's also announcing her opening slot on Marina's tour; check out the dates below along with the "Radio" cover.

TOUR DATES:

09/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

09/16 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/18 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/20 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/21 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/25 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/01 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

10/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/07 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/09 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

10/13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/14 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater