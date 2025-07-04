Mallrat – “Radio” (Lana Del Rey Cover)

Everyone loves to cover Lana Del Rey: Clairo, Primal Scream, Fontaines D.C., Loren Kramar, Drop Nineteens, to name some examples. Now Mallrat is celebrating the Fourth Of July by sharing a sped-up, minimalistic rendition of the Born To Die gem "Radio."
"Lana Del Rey is one of my all time favorite artists, and this song is one of my favorite songs of hers," the Australian alt-pop artist says. She continues:
I love how the melodies and the delivery of the original feel like a national anthem. The lyrics are triumphant and remind me of how incredible it feels to defy people’s expectations. I remember listening to this song when I was a teenager, I often felt really isolated and this song was something that felt like a hopeful connection to my future self. I would listen to it and visualize my life being different.
The release follows Mallrat's latest album Light hit my face like a straight right out, which arrived in February. She's also announcing her opening slot on Marina's tour; check out the dates below along with the "Radio" cover.
TOUR DATES:
09/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
09/16 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/18 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/20 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/21 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/25 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/01 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
10/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/07 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/09 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
10/13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/14 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
10/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater