Pickle Darling – “Human Bean Instruction Manual”

Sometimes the best way to deal with the anxiety of aging is by writing a song about it. That's what Pickle Darling did with "Human Bean Instruction Manual," an endearing, conflicted indie-pop gem that follows last month's "Massive Everything.”

"This was one that I built from early fragments I had recorded years ago, which I then stripped for parts and assembled into a new song," Lukas Mayo explains, continuing:

I always write with a kind of dream logic and never towards any sort of end goal, but I was on the cusp of turning 30 when I wrote this song and I remember feeling completely lost and unprepared and wishing there were some kind of manual. Lots of stressed out dreams, fears of never being able to afford a house or never being able to retire, realizing there’s no steady path to a comfortable future, you just need to form your alliances and see how far through this life you can get! I realize a near 7 minute song about being stressed about money isn’t really fun cool sexy playlist material but that’s Pickle Darling.

