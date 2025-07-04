Watch Oasis Reunite For Their First Show In 16 Years

Well, they made it to at least one show. Oasis took the stage together tonight for the first time in nearly 16 years, performing at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, making this July 4 arguably an even bigger national holiday in the UK than in the US.

Oasis kicked off their set for the assembled 62,000 fans at 8:15PM with "Hello," played for the first time since 2002. Tonight's openers were Cast (who will soon play their first US shows in 29 years) and Richard Ashcroft (who just announced a new solo album Lovin' You). Ashcroft led an Oasis chant and dedicated his closer, the Verve obscurity "Bittersweet Symphony," to Liam and Noel.

Alongside the Gallaghers, Oasis '25 features Andy Bell on bass, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs (for the first time in over 27 years) and Gem Archer on guitar, and Joey Waronker (not Zak Starkey) on drums in his debut with group. The additional musicians onstage were Joe Auckland on trumpet, Steve Hamilton on saxophone, Christian Madden on keyboards, and Alastair White on trombone.

Oasis' reunion run has been one of the most sought-after concert tickets this year, which led to the requisite Ticketmaster investigation and invalidated resales. At one point during tonight's set Noel joked, "I hope it was worth £175 of anybody’s money. Sorry, £210. Sorry, £250." Liam later added, "Was it worth the £40,000?"

Conflict between the Gallagher brothers — Liam, 52, the lead singer, and Noel, 58, the lead guitarist and primary songwriter — has been a constant throughout Oasis' career. In 1994, when they were first emerging as arguably the defining band of the Britpop era, the blokes brawled their way across Europe and North America, nearly ending Oasis mere months after the release of debut album Definitely Maybe. "Wibbling Rivalry," a 14-minute recording of the brothers arguing during an interview, cracked the British singles chart in 1995, and Liam famously sat out the group's MTV Unplugged performance in 1996, instead heckling Noel from the balcony while smoking. The band held it together until 2009, when Noel quit, announcing that he could no longer stand to work with Liam.

Ever since then, the Gallaghers have continued to trade insults from afar while separately pursuing music careers, including a delightful 2016 subplot in which Liam was tweeting photos of Noel's head captioned "potato." At times Liam and Noel have both claimed they'd be willing to reunite Oasis, either for the right price or for the love of the game, but the feud between the brothers persisted until last year, when they finally stopped marding and announced a global stadium tour.

If all goes according to plan, that tour will bring Oasis to stadiums across the UK and Ireland this summer, followed by visits to North America, Asia, Australia, and South America. According to the band's manager, there will be no new album, but the band did announce a deluxe reissue of their 1995 masterpiece (What's The Story) Morning Glory? due out in October just in time for its 30th anniversary. Oasis also have many apparel collabs going, with Adidas, American Eagle, Gap, Represent, Burberry, Culture Kings, Lidi, PacSun, Old Navy, H&M, Abercrombie, and Amazon. And "Wonderwall" even got an accidental Liam-approved appearance at a Green Day show the other day.

Check out some videos from the big Cardiff gig followed by the setlist, which we'll update live, and some photos:

SETLIST:

"Hello" (first time since 2002)

"Acquiesce" (first time since 2006)

"Morning Glory"

"Some Might Say" (first time since 2002)

"Bring It On Down" (first time since 2006)

"Cigarettes & Alcohol"

"Fade Away" (first time with Liam on vocals since 2002)

"Supersonic"

"Roll With It"

"Talk Tonight" (first time since 2005)

"Half The World Away"

"Little By Little" (first time since 2005)

"D'You Know What I Mean?" (first time since 2002)

"Stand By Me" (first time since 2001)

"Cast No Shadow" (first time since 2002)

"Slide Away"

"Whatever"

"Live Forever" (dedicated to Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, who died yesterday)

"Rock 'n' Roll Star"

Encore:

"The Masterplan" (dedicated to “all the people in their twenties who have never seen us before”)

"Don't Look Back In Anger"

"Wonderwall"

"Champagne Supernova"

