Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Post Malone Fell Offstage Trying To Cheers A Fan

11:43 AM EDT on July 2, 2025

Post Malone is a good Southern boy who takes his cheersing very, very seriously. At least, that's the vibe I'm getting from this viral TikTok taken at the singer's Big Ass Stadium Tour stop in Glendale, Arizona on June 21. He was performing "Pour Me A Drink," the Blake Shelton collab from his recent country album F-1 Trillion, with a red Solo cup in hand. He went to go clink cups with a fan in the front row, but something on the edge of the stage broke, and Posty came tumbling down. Appropriately, he was singing the line "I've been breakin' my back just keepin' up with the Joneses."

Luckily, it doesn't look like he got hurt. A longer TikTok shows that the music kept going as Posty got back up and cheersed a few more fans before continuing the song, apparently unscathed. (He couldn't say the same back in 2022, when he fell through a trap door on the stage at a St. Louis show and injured a few ribs.)

@koty_sage

I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ❤️ @Post Malone #postmalone #glendaleaz

♬ original sound - ✨Kota

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

The Bad Plus Announce Farewell Tour

January 12, 2026
News

Chris Stapleton Has The First-Ever Double Diamond-Selling Country Song

January 12, 2026
News

Morrissey Sang The Smiths’ Music Industry Polemic For The First Time In 29 Years

January 12, 2026
News

Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin Dead At 26

January 12, 2026
News

Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum Reveals He Made Millions Off Early Apple Investment

January 12, 2026
News

Golden Globes: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Song, Sinners Wins Best Score (During A Commercial Break)

January 11, 2026