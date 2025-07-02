Post Malone Fell Offstage Trying To Cheers A Fan

Post Malone is a good Southern boy who takes his cheersing very, very seriously. At least, that's the vibe I'm getting from this viral TikTok taken at the singer's Big Ass Stadium Tour stop in Glendale, Arizona on June 21. He was performing "Pour Me A Drink," the Blake Shelton collab from his recent country album F-1 Trillion, with a red Solo cup in hand. He went to go clink cups with a fan in the front row, but something on the edge of the stage broke, and Posty came tumbling down. Appropriately, he was singing the line "I've been breakin' my back just keepin' up with the Joneses."

Luckily, it doesn't look like he got hurt. A longer TikTok shows that the music kept going as Posty got back up and cheersed a few more fans before continuing the song, apparently unscathed. (He couldn't say the same back in 2022, when he fell through a trap door on the stage at a St. Louis show and injured a few ribs.)