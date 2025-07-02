Judas Priest Share “War Pigs” Cover Ahead Of Black Sabbath Farewell Show

This Saturday, Ozzy Osbourne will perform what's being billed as his final concert. Ostensibly, that means it'll also be the last time all four members of Black Sabbath's classic lineup will take the stage together. Their buddies in Judas Priest are currently on tour, so I don't think they'll be able to make it to the gig, though they've been walking out to the recording of Black Sabbath's anti-war anthem "War Pigs" at their shows a lot as of late. Now, to celebrate the occasion of Ozzy's final show, Judas Priest have shared a proper cover of the 1970 heavy metal classic. They sound good! Check it out below.