Ethel Cain – “Fuck Me Eyes”

After starting the year with the abrasive experimental behemoth Perverts, Ethel Cain has lately been slowly, steadily rolling out the proper follow-up to her breakthrough Preacher's Daughter. We learned of Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You in March and heard its lead single "Nettles" in June. Now, with the album's August release date rapidly approaching, Hayden Anhedönia has given us another advance track. "Fuck Me Eyes" is a six-minute stunner, a doom-laden, synth-driven power ballad.

Anhedönia offered this statement:

Continuing in the theme of high school anxieties, "Fuck Me Eyes" (on top of being an homage to one of my favorite pop songs of all time, "Bette Davis Eyes") is meant to be an ode to the girls who are perfect and have everything, yet carry the reputation of town slut. The beautiful blonde who is just lonely and wants to be loved, that all the adults condemn to each other, who ultimately is the girl everyone simultaneously can’t stand and wants to be. I wrote the beginning of this song five years ago, making it the oldest demo for the record. As the story became more fleshed out, I realized it had a more relevant place on the album than I originally thought. This song represents Ethel’s complicated feelings for the girl she’s convinced has caught her crush’s eye, as well as her 16-year-old thoughts on the matter.

Listen below.

Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You is out 8/8 via Daughters Of Cain.