Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Editrix – “Flesh Debt”

6:35 PM EDT on July 2, 2025

Laura Brunisholz

The first single from Editrix's forthcoming album The Big E was an off-kilter anthem about aliens, and now the noise-rock trio is back with a skronky ripper about lust called "Flesh Debt."

Editrix build tension in "Flesh Debt" with whimsical, jagged guitars and Wendy Eisenberg's shy narration of desire: "And you touch my leg/ And you touch my upper arm/ And you look at me/ And you whisper in my ear/ You can’t give me what I want." In a statement, Editrix explained, "The internal band nickname for this song is 'Horny Jail' and that should tell you all you need to know. ;-)" "Horny Jail" would've been a great title, but "Flesh Debt" goes pretty hard too. No complaints. Listen below.

The Big E is out 7/25 via Joyful Noise.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jana Horn – “Come On”

January 13, 2026
New Music

Hannah Lew Announces Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Another Twilight”

January 13, 2026
New Music

Station Model Violence Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Heat”

January 13, 2026
New Music

Katzin – “Nantucket”

January 13, 2026
New Music

Charlotte Cornfield Announces New Album Hurts Like Hell Feat. Feist, Buck Meek, & More: Hear The Title Track

January 13, 2026
News

Nothing – “Toothless Coal”

January 13, 2026