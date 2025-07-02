Editrix – “Flesh Debt”

The first single from Editrix's forthcoming album The Big E was an off-kilter anthem about aliens, and now the noise-rock trio is back with a skronky ripper about lust called "Flesh Debt."

Editrix build tension in "Flesh Debt" with whimsical, jagged guitars and Wendy Eisenberg's shy narration of desire: "And you touch my leg/ And you touch my upper arm/ And you look at me/ And you whisper in my ear/ You can’t give me what I want." In a statement, Editrix explained, "The internal band nickname for this song is 'Horny Jail' and that should tell you all you need to know. ;-)" "Horny Jail" would've been a great title, but "Flesh Debt" goes pretty hard too. No complaints. Listen below.

The Big E is out 7/25 via Joyful Noise.