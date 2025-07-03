Skip to Content
John Glacier – “Fly With Me”

9:05 AM EDT on July 3, 2025

Jurga Ramonaite

London's John Glacier is a fascinating figure -- a big-time fashion model who makes murky, atmospheric, deadpan rap in her spare time. Back in February, Glacier released her full-length debut Like A Ribbon, and it's one of our favorites of the year thus far. Since then, she's worked a few big festival sets into her modeling schedule. Today, she shares a song called "Fly With Me," her first new music since the release of Like A Ribbon.

"Fly With Me" definitely extends the feeling of Like A Ribbon. John Glacier recorded the song with producer Kwes Darko, her regular collaborator. It's a short track, less than two minutes, and it's got a crackling, lo-fi quality, like a corroded MP3. Glacier projects unflappable presence over Kwes Darko's haunted, heaving beat, and she sounds extremely cool. Listen below.

"Fly With Me" and Like A Ribbon are both out now on Young.

