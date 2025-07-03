Watch Lana Del Rey & Addison Rae Sing Together At Wembley Stadium

Fresh off a debut album that's better than you might expect, rising pop phenom Addison Rae opened for Lana Del Rey, one of her clear influences, at London's Wembley Stadium tonight. She kicked off her seven-song set with the live debut of Addison highlight "Money Is Everything" — the one on which Rae sings, "Wanna roll one with Lana/ Get high with Gaga." A couple songs later, "Summer Forever" also got its live debut. During the headline set, Del Rey brought out Rae and together they did "Diet Pepsi" again, and "57.5," the still-unreleased Spotify-referencing song debuted at Stagecoach. Lana also did "Venice bitch" for the first time in a couple of years. This was the first stadium performance of Addison Rae's career. Check out footage below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLqfI3Sutnh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLqmw88Ouq5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.tiktok.com/@addisonisfashion/video/7522931566784400645

https://www.tiktok.com/@addisonisfashion/video/7522925792045698310

Addison Rae getting a workout in mid Wembley show pic.twitter.com/3Ly4hu8MIy — ᗰIKKEᒪ (@MichaelPrblms) July 3, 2025

