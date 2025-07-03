Skip to Content
Watch Lana Del Rey & Addison Rae Sing Together At Wembley Stadium

3:41 PM EDT on July 3, 2025

Lana Del Rey & Addison Rae - Wembley

Fresh off a debut album that's better than you might expect, rising pop phenom Addison Rae opened for Lana Del Rey, one of her clear influences, at London's Wembley Stadium tonight. She kicked off her seven-song set with the live debut of Addison highlight "Money Is Everything" — the one on which Rae sings, "Wanna roll one with Lana/ Get high with Gaga." A couple songs later, "Summer Forever" also got its live debut. During the headline set, Del Rey brought out Rae and together they did "Diet Pepsi" again, and "57.5," the still-unreleased Spotify-referencing song debuted at Stagecoach. Lana also did "Venice bitch" for the first time in a couple of years. This was the first stadium performance of Addison Rae's career. Check out footage below.

Addison Rae getting a workout in mid Wembley show pic.twitter.com/3Ly4hu8MIy

— ᗰIKKEᒪ (@MichaelPrblms) July 3, 2025

Collab when:

