Brooklyn Mirage Cancels July Shows, Delays Opening Again

The Brooklyn Mirage mess continues: The East Williamsburg music venue was set to reopen May 1 after months of renovations, but things aren't going as planned. After many canceled weekends of shows, Josh Wyatt, the CEO of Avant Gardner, parted ways with the company. Now, several July shows have been canceled.

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee was supposed to have a residency at the Brooklyn Mirage starting May 3, but that was postponed to July 3. However, the four dates won't be happening. The venue has not acknowledged the news — only the ticketing service has.

Today, Excision's sold-out shows for July 17 and 18 were moved to The Great Hall, another Avant Gardner venue, which has half the capacity (3,000 standing, whereas Brooklyn Mirage is 6,300.) That should be interesting.

It's been over a month since the venue has made a public statement about progress, when they postponed Memorial Day Weekend shows: "We apologize to our incredible community of fans, artists, crew members, and staff for the delay," they wrote. "Although the Brooklyn Mirage is opening later than anticipated, we are making great progress towards opening our doors. We take responsibility for the delay and are working diligently with the City of New York to make sure that we meet all regulations and requirements, so that we can deliver a safe and unforgettable experience for everyone."