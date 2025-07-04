Kacy Hill Announces But Anyway, No Worries! EP: Hear “The Garden”

LA-based musician Kacy Hill had some fun last week drawing attention to her ex-boyfriend producer Jim-E Stack, who is rumored to be dating Lorde after working on her latest album Virgin. The funny part is that Hill used Lorde's "Man Of The Year," which has become a viral TikTok sound for people to facetiously point out why they're exes might deserve that title. It brought her a lot of attention, but she reiterated that it was just a playful joke.

So, no hard feelings? If anything, it set her up for some good self-promo. Today, she's announced a new EP But Anyway, No Worries! that's out August 27 via Nettwerk. She shared the announcement with the new single "The Garden," which happens to be about a breakup.

"'The Garden' was written in my darkest days after a breakup, after I had moved all my belongings into storage and was living in myfriend’s guest house," she explained. "LA had been getting downpours of rain, and one thing I missed the most was my garden. I felt anger that the fruits and vegetables that had brought me so much joy, that I had lovingly tended to and harvested and sat with, were still in what was now his backyard, growing without me."

Following "Please Don't Cry" and "When In Rome," this is the third single Hill has released this year. These releases illustrate Hill in an Americana wheelhouse, pushing her silvery vocals to the front against acoustic strums and soft percussive chugs.

Reflecting on the full EP, Hill shares, “This project was written in LA and Nashville and in so many ways, feels like the project I’ve been trying to make for years." She continued, "I want to make something timeless that feels deeply from me and pulls from my biggest inspirations in country and folk music.”

Listen to "The Garden" below.

But Anyway, No Worries! is out 8/27 via Nettwerk. Pre-order here.