Juliana Madrid – “Jamie”

Juliana Madrid is a singer-songwriter from Dallas who makes colorful, inspired indie pop. Following her most recent EP, 2023's Afterlife, she returned this week withher new single "Jamie," which she describes as "the beginning of a new sound that really fucking excites me." Lyrically the song seems to ponder change, too, as Madrid bids an amicable adieu: "I’ll be alright/ I’m wishing you whatever you like/ I know that life’s one long goodbye/ From beginning to end demolition/ It’s all demolition." The guitars have a funky, '80s-revival feel, sort of in the vein of Blood Orange or Mk.gee. Watch the music video for "Jamie" below.

Jamieeeeee ??? out everywhere today. Ilove u and I love this song. This is the beginning of a new sound that really f**king excites me. Link in bio!! pic.twitter.com/B8dOB8cxCU — juliana madrid (@julianamadrid_) July 2, 2025