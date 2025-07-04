Welcome Strawberry – “Desperate Flower”

Welcome Strawberry will release their new album Desperate Flower at the end of the month, and I already have a feeling it's gonna be soundtracking a lot of my beach days this summer. So far the Oakland dream pop/shoegaze band have shared "Violets & Honey" and the lead single “Memory Cube,” the latter of which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today Welcome Strawberry are sharing Desperate Flower's final single, which just so happens to be its title track and is also quite good. It has a nice melodic jangle inspired by bands like Apples In Stereo and Neutral Milk Hotel, but with a whole lot of guitar feedback and reverb. And at nearly five minutes long, it can easily put you in a very pleasant trance if you let it. Check out "Desperate Flower" below.

<a href="https://welcomestrawberry.bandcamp.com/album/desperate-flower">desperate flower by Welcome Strawberry</a>

Desperate Flower is out 7/25 on Cherub Dream/à La Carte.