Angel Du$t – “The Beat” & “The Knife”

Baltimore hardcore legends Angel Du$t are back with not one but two new singles. They announced they've joined Run For Cover Records and are releasing a 7" single with the songs "The Beat" and "The Knife."It's the first new music we've heard from them since 2023's Brand New Soul.

Both songs are two entirely different kinds of rippers. "The Beat" is relentlessly aggressive. But there's something playful about it like your older brother picking on you. "Now you're so sorry for what you have done/ The beat goes on and on," the chorus roars. It comes with a chaotic video -- which includes children in large skull masks, lots of broken mirrors, and a random dude wandering through a dusty landscape -- directed by Blaise Cepis. It's trippy and fun.

Then there's "The Knife," which doesn't need a trippy and fun video, considering that the song itself is a bit out there. Sawtoothed guitars open the track with booming drums. But that quickly fades away as Justice Tripp summons: "Taking back what's mine/ Here comes the knife." Then some crazy psychedelic shit happens where we're lost in a vortex of baby cries. It's bizarre, but marks a wildly exciting new chapter for Angel Du$t.

Justice Tripp shared a statement on working with Run For Cover Records:

It was just so organic and natural. As long as I've been involved with music the RFC people have been friends to me and have been showing me the ropes, but I always kind of thought AD just wasn't their bag and never thought about asking them about putting out our music. Then when it finally came up it just seemed like the most obvious right fit for us. I just hold them in such a high regard, and stylistically they obviously do a lot of different stuff, but I think it really makes sense: they're creative, alternative, sometimes heavy -- just like Angel Du$t.

Listen to "The Beat," "The Knife" and find their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

08/05 Newcastle, UK @ The Grove

08/06 Leeds, UK @ Boom

08/08 London, UK @ United & Strong Fest

09/17 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

09/18 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

09/23 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex *

09/24 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

09/26 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag *

09/27 Brooklyn, NY @ CBGB Festival

09/28 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

09/29 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

10/02 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/06 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/07 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

11/07 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall $

11/08 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club $

11/09 Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl $

11/11 Jacksonville, FL @ The Albatross $

11/12 Miami, FL @ Gramps $ ^

11/14 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum $ ^

11/15 Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour

11/16 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $ ^

11/17 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West $

11/18 Asheville, NC @ Eulogy $

11/19 Norfolk, VA @ The Annex $

* with Fleshwater

$ with Ovlov

^ with Narrow Head