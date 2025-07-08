Legss Announce Debut Album Unreal: Hear “909”

Following their 2023 Fester EP, London's Legss returned bigger, badder, and much more distressed. Earlier this year, they shared "Gloss" which felt like a slo-mo explosion. Today, they've shared the menacing "909" and announced their debut album Unreal that's out September 12.

"909" is a deranged, paranoid slog with splintering guitars. Ned Green takes on an obsessive first-person character who has lost touch with reality. "I leave the house in this fiction; act like my actions are scripted," he says towards the song's end. He then details answering emails and an oppressive gaze. "Everyone is staring at me. I know so because I can feel it. Every haptic ounce of paranoia forcefully rises and threatens an exposé." It's unsettling and jarring, a perfect soundtrack for wasting the weird days of 2025 with 9-to-5 banalities.

"'909' has existed in various forms for a few years now," the band shared. "There’s a 10-minute disco version somewhere. It’s a song that has developed with us and been rewritten at every stage, and now it’s in its final form: a stark, cubist, bass-driven day in the life of a nine-to-fiver addicted to radio podcasts."

The forthcoming album was co-produced with drummer Louis Grace and Balazs Altsach (Ugly, Katy J Pearson, Broadside Hacks). On the album, the band shared, "Unreal feels like the work of a lifetime. We can’t believe we’re still here to see it through, but we are and we couldn’t be prouder. The album is about miscommunication and feelings of unreality/the uncanny in everyday life; the tragic and the comic."

Listen to "909" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Broadcast

02 Gloss

03 Sleepers, Awake

04 See No Evil

05 Forgot to Answer

06 American Flowers

07 Silo

08 Eversince

09 Nothing Would Make Me Happier

10 When Will I See You Again?

11 Bit Rot

12 909

13 Fugue

Unreal is out 9/12 via The state51 Conspiracy.