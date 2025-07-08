Neko Case Announces New Album Neon Grey Midnight Green: Hear “Wreck”

Earlier this year, Neko Case published her memoir The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You. Her year was only getting started. Today, she announced a new album Neon Grey Midnight Green, that's out September 26, with the wondrous lead single "Wreck."

"Do I look like the sun to you? Do I blaze freckles onto your face>," she sings. "I bet I, bet I, bet I do." Her voice gets lost as the song unfurls into an orchestral sunshower. Case sings about the overwhelming power of love -- becoming someone else's entire galaxy with a feeling so strong it could move mountains. "I'm an eruption/ A wreck of possibilities/ A volatility of stars."

Neon Grey Midnight Green is the follow-up to 2018's Hell-On. It was recorded with a full band primarily at Case’s own Vermont studio, Carnassial Sound, with additional sessions in Denver, Colorado with the PlainsSong Chamber Orchestra and in Portland, Oregon with Tucker Martine. Case self-produced the album.

“There are so few producers who are women, nonbinary, or trans,” said Case, who identifies as gender fluid and uses she/her pronouns. “People don’t think of us as an option. I’m proud to say I produced this record. It is my vision. It is my veto power. It is my taste.”

Listen to "Wreck" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Destination"

02 "Tomboy Gold"

03 "Wreck"

04 "Winchester Mansion Of Sound"

05 "An Ice Age"

06 "Neon Grey Midnight Green"

07 "Oh, Neglect..."

08 "Louise"

09 "Rusty Mountain"

10 "Little Gears"

11 "Baby, I’m Not (A Werewolf)"

12 "Match-Lit"

Neon Grey Midnight Green is out 9/26 via Epitaph. Pre-order here.