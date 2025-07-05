Drake – “What Did I Miss?”

It's been a little over a year since Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" took over the world. Drake has been losing at gambling and hanging out with Morgan Wallen. Now, he's back with a new song called "What Did I Miss?"

Drake’s been teasing an album called Iceman and last night the Stake spokesman debuted his new track while cosplaying as an Iceman Toronto worker in a livestream. He then streamed himself driving around his hometown in an Iceman van while getting mobbed by fans.

"What Did I Miss?" was co-produced by DJ Lewis, Elyas, FNZ, Gyz, London Cyr, O Lil Angel, Oz, Patron, and Tay Keith. The track reflects on his beef with Lamar: “Askin’ me, ‘How did it feel?’ Can’t say it didn’t surprise me/ Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me/ How can some people I love hang around pussies who try me?”

Things have not been easy for the Toronto rapper, as he filed a lawsuit against his own record label, UMG, for Lamar's "Not Like Us," claiming it is “defamatory” (It has not been going well). In the song he also references a concert Lamar did a year ago that was called The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, which my colleague Tom Breihan had accurately described as a "beautiful hate party." Drake raps, “I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick-riding gang since ‘Headlines.’”

Check out "What Did I Miss?" below.

Drake gets called a b*tch by someone during his stream and he cusses them out"Drake's a b*tch!" pic.twitter.com/OH13XGEt0Z — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) July 5, 2025