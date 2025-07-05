Skip to Content
Watch Lucy Dacus Cover Fontaines D.C. In Dublin

11:09 AM EDT on July 5, 2025

Last week Olivia Rodrigo shocked post-punk fans everywhere by covering Fontaines D.C.'s "I Love You" at her Dublin show. On Thursday (July 3) Lucy Dacus did the same by performing an acoustic rendition of the band's "Roy's Tune" at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.

"Roy's Tune" comes from Fontaines D.C.'s instant-classic first record Dogrel. A few months ago the boygenius member covered Lady Gaga's “Abracadabra,” so the singer-songwriter has range. We at Stereogum did not love her latest album, Forever Is A Feeling, but this Fontaines cover is nice. Check it out below.

