Watch Gang Of Four Play Their Farewell Show In Amsterdam

7:28 PM EDT on July 5, 2025

Gang Of Four Final Show 7/5/25

Black Sabbath weren't the only iconic group bidding farewell tonight.

Last year Gang Of Four announced their final tour to celebrate 45 years of their seminal album Entertainment! The post-punk veterans have been doing shows all over North America and Europe, and tonight they performed the finale in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, at Paradiso.

Since the announcement of the tour, guitarist Ted Leo and bassist Gail Greenwood joined singer Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham on the lineup, and former bassist Dave Allen passed away. In Boston, the band brought out Belly’s Tanya Donelly and Mission Of Burma’s Roger Miller for some songs. Watch footage from what they say is their last show ever below.

