Stream Febuary’s Awesome New EP Run Like A Girl

It's screamo summer. Last year Febuary (Editor's note: It is spelled Febuary, not February, which I just realized after posting this. Emo bands always have to do this shit, but I love them for it) kicked ass with their eponymous debut album, whose amazing track "No Way..." was an instant emo classic. The Las Vegas four-piece is back today to intensify your Fourth of July hangover anxiety with some fresh, merciless rippers.

"This EP is more than just music — it’s our heart, our struggles, and our journey as women/ individuals in an industry that’s never been easy," the band wrote on Instagram. "It’s been a long road writing these songs but every setback has made us stronger, and every lesson is poured into these tracks. To anyone who’s ever felt unheard or underestimated, this one’s for you. I’m proud of the women we’ve become, and the people we’ve grown into. Even prouder of the music that’s come from it. Run Like A Fucking Girl."

Though the group's relatively new, the EP was notably mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley, who's worked with Deafheaven, Joyce Manor, and Gouge Away. There's been a lot of great emo releases this year — Home Is Where, Kerosene Heights, First Day Back, Charmer — but this one's the most violent and urgent. Don't miss out on it. Check it out below.