Watch Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, & Slayer Cover Black Sabbath At Back To The Beginning Concert

Black Sabbath are playing their final show today at the Back To The Beginning festival, and all the bands are paying tribute to them during their sets. In addition to Tool covering “Hand Of Doom,” Slayer did a Sabbath song, Metallica performed two, and Guns N’ Roses tackled four.

Metallica took on Sabotage’s "Hole In The Sky," which they last played in 2009, as well as Never Say Die!’s "Johnny Blade." Guns N’ Roses did Technical Ecstasy’s "It's Alright" for the first time since 1993, plus Never Say Die’s title track and "Junior's Eyes," and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" from the album of the same name. And Slayer did some "Wicked World," originally the b-side to Sabbath's 1970 debut single "Evil Woman." It's a big buildup to Black Sabbath's highly anticipated last performance. Watch footage below.