Watch Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, & Slayer Cover Black Sabbath At Back To The Beginning Concert

4:39 PM EDT on July 5, 2025

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N’ Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Black Sabbath are playing their final show today at the Back To The Beginning festival, and all the bands are paying tribute to them during their sets. In addition to Tool covering “Hand Of Doom,” Slayer did a Sabbath song, Metallica performed two, and Guns N’ Roses tackled four.

Metallica took on Sabotage’s "Hole In The Sky," which they last played in 2009, as well as Never Say Die!’s "Johnny Blade." Guns N’ Roses did Technical Ecstasy’s "It's Alright" for the first time since 1993, plus Never Say Die’s title track and "Junior's Eyes," and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" from the album of the same name. And Slayer did some "Wicked World," originally the b-side to Sabbath's 1970 debut single "Evil Woman." It's a big buildup to Black Sabbath's highly anticipated last performance. Watch footage below.

