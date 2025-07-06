Skip to Content
Lauryn Hill Closed Essence Fest To An “Empty” Superdome At 3:37 AM

11:40 AM EDT on July 6, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

|Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Lauryn Hill headlined the first night of the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at the Caesars Superdome on Friday, just days after being added to the lineup. When she took the stage at around 2:30 a.m., two hours behind schedule, the New Orleans stadium was nearly "empty," NOLA.com reports. Hill has a reputation for going on late, but this time it wasn't her fault. The whole show ran behind schedule, with performers including GloRilla, the Isley Brothers, Babyface, and Maxwell going on over an hour after their announced set times. Hill finally wrapped up at 3:37 a.m.

Hill did a handful of highlights from The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill as well as a couple from Fugees' The Score. She also brought out her sons Zion Marley and YG Marley to do a few of their own respective songs. It looks like it was a real treat for those who managed to stay awake. See some clips from the audience below.

@noladotcomIt was nearly 4 a.m. Saturday morning when Lauryn Hill, who was quietly added to an already overstuffed opening night lineup just two days prior, finished her show. The Superdome was nearly empty by that point in one of the latest Essence Fest nights of all time. Read more about the night at the link in our bio.♬ original sound - The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com

@morgand.23 #essencefest ♬ oh my god bruh oh hell na man


https://www.instagram.com/p/DLvJHW-RMHf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

UPDATE: Essence Festival issued a statement taking blame for the delay in Hill's set, though they didn't explain what exactly caused it. It reads:

Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say.

Let’s be very clear— WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Not for clicks. Not for headlines.

She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can.

The delay? Not hers. We will take that.
The moment? One for the books.
The legacy? Still unmatched

Put some respect on her name.
Keep the takes, but keep her out of them.

All love and deep profound admiration for Ms. Lauryn Hill.

UPDATE 2: Hill shared a statement addressing the situation and thanking Essence for taking accountability. Read it below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DL3NzM6PV-z/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

