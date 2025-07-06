Watch Doechii Perform A Rock Version Of “Anxiety” At Open’er Festival

Doechii's a rapper, but she's worked in some rock elements to some her live performances before -- particularly on "Catfish," which she amped up for her awesome Tiny Desk and Grammys appearances. Since then, she's gone viral for her March single "Anxiety," which prominently samples Gotye's 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used To Know.” For her show at Poland's Open'er Festival on Saturday, Doechii also plugged in the amps for "Anxiety," its backing track complete with some electric guitars. Check it out below.