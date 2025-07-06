Watch Sabrina Carpenter Bring Out Duran Duran For “Hungry Like The Wolf” In London

Sabrina Carpenter likes to cover a lot of '80s pop hits during her shows. During her second of two nights at BST Hyde Park tonight, she brought out the UK's own Duran Duran for a rendition of their 1982 classic "Hungry Like The Wolf." She pretty much let Simon Le Bon and John Taylor do their thing as she sang backup harmonies, and they all wrapped up the song with a wolfish howl.

In her two big nights at Hyde Park, Carpenter's openers included Amber Mark, Beabadoobee, and Clairo. On Sunday, Clairo was the latest audience member to get "arrested" for being too hot, along with actor/comedian Ayo Edebiri, who directed Clairo's "Terrapin" video. The pair got a little confused when the cameras cut to them — doing the "Apple" dance — but Carpenter graciously reminded them who's concert they were actually at before doling out some Clairo shade. See highlights below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jesusontour/video/7524078073583553814