Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Sabrina Carpenter Bring Out Duran Duran For “Hungry Like The Wolf” In London

6:01 PM EDT on July 6, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

|Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter likes to cover a lot of '80s pop hits during her shows. During her second of two nights at BST Hyde Park tonight, she brought out the UK's own Duran Duran for a rendition of their 1982 classic "Hungry Like The Wolf." She pretty much let Simon Le Bon and John Taylor do their thing as she sang backup harmonies, and they all wrapped up the song with a wolfish howl.

In her two big nights at Hyde Park, Carpenter's openers included Amber Mark, Beabadoobee, and Clairo. On Sunday, Clairo was the latest audience member to get "arrested" for being too hot, along with actor/comedian Ayo Edebiri, who directed Clairo's "Terrapin" video. The pair got a little confused when the cameras cut to them — doing the "Apple" dance — but Carpenter graciously reminded them who's concert they were actually at before doling out some Clairo shade. See highlights below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jesusontour/video/7524078073583553814

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026
News

Watch St. Vincent Join Cate Le Bon For “Always The Same” In New York

January 17, 2026
News

The Waterboys Will Not Be Deterred From Posting AI Slop

January 17, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s Atlanta Show, Gets Cut From New A$AP Rocky Album And Mocked On New Robbie Williams Album

January 16, 2026
News

Best Friends Forever Festival Taking 2026 Off As Venue Becomes Parking Lot

January 16, 2026
News

Ludacris Drops Off MAGA Artists’ Tour After Backlash, Nelly Still On

January 16, 2026