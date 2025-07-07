Axl Rose Finally Meets Ozzy Osbourne, Reunites With James Hetfield, Gets Tribute From Future

On Saturday night, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath both bade farewell, performing in their Birmingham hometown at their Back To The Beginning extravaganza, which will presumably be their final concert. Many of the biggest names in the metal world gathered to pay tribute, including Metallica, Slayer, Tool, and Pantera. Gun N' Roses were never that type of metal act, and they must've felt a little like an odd band out on that lineup, but they were there, too. In a reflection that he posted on Twitter afterward, GN'R leader Axl Rose wrote that he had an incredible time and that it was actually the first time he ever met Ozzy Osbourne, which is truly wild:

Wow!! What an EVENT!! Extremely overwhelming!! Really great crowd!! Was very emotional for everyone!! MET OZZY!! (Crazy we'd never met b4!!) He was really great!! 的人 Was great to meet Sabbath!! Was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch his struggles while at the same time everyone was rooting for him n' massively respecting the challenges he took head on n' HE DID IT!!!! Was great to meet Ozzy's family n' see friends n' peeps in all the bands n' the business. A HUGE THANK YOU again to Ozzy, Sharon, Black Sabbath n' all the fans for having us!! BIRMINGHAM!!!!!

In a subsequent Instagram post, Osbourne wrote, "My first time meeting Axl Rose, at my age you don’t get to meet many legends, seriously an utter gentleman."