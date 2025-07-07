BLACKPINK Debut New Song “Jump” At South Korea Tour Opener

The mega-popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK haven't released any new music as a group since their 2023 single "The Girls." Since then, all four members of BLACKPINK -- that's LISA, ROSÉ, JENNIE, and JISOO, all of whom love capital letters -- have been releasing solo music, often with great success. But now, all four BLACKPINK members are back together, and they opened a global stadium tour with a pair of dates at South Korea's Goyang Stadium over the weekend. At the tour opener on Saturday night, they debuted one new song.

Near the end of Saturday's show, BLACKPINK premiered a new song called "Jump," a hammering and playful dance-pop number. It definitely sounds like a BLACKPINK song, to the point where they actually performed it twice. I saw a bunch of Twitter posts complaining about the group's lax choreography, but I don't know, it looks pretty good to me. The show was divided up into five acts, plus an encore, with room for all four members' solo tracks. Below, check out fan footage of "Jump" and the night's setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

Act 1:

01 "Kill This Love"

02 "Pink Venom"

03 "How You Like That"

04 "Playing With Fire"

05 "Shut Down"

Act 2:

06 "Earthquake" / "Your Love" (JISOO songs)

07 "New Woman" / "Rockstar" (LISA songs)

Act 3:

08 "Pretty Savage"

09 "Don't Know What To Do"

10 "Whistle"

11 "Stay" (Acoustic)

12 "Lovesick Girls"

Act 4:

13 "Mantra" / "with the IE (way up)" / "like JENNIE" (JENNIE songs)

14 "3AM" / "toxic till the end" / "APT." (ROSÉ songs)

Act 5:

15 "Jump" (Live debut)

16 "Boombayah"

17 "Ddu-Du Dou-Du"

18 "As If It's Your Last"

19 "Forever Young"

/////

20 "Jump" (Reprise)

22 "See U Later"