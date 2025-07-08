Former Champ Announce Debut Album i saw you in paradise: Hear Two Songs

Last fall I was smitten with Vol. 2, a charming EP from Scottish/Irish power-pop combo Former Champ. The Glasgow group recently announced their official debut album, and the songs they've shared from that record are extremely pleasant too.

The album is called i saw you in paradise. Today, following last month's release of and jangly, crystalline lead single "crooked little line," Former Champ are back with a second new track, a quick little ditty titled "porcelain." It might incite involuntary finger snapping when you listen to it below along with the prior track.

TRACKLIST:

01 "kawasaki"

02 "now you see me"

03 "porcelain"

04 "big surprise"

05 "crooked little line"

06 "lose something"

07 "i promise (i'm not usually like this)"

08 "more than you give"

09 "jonny"

10 "running back"

i saw you in paradise is out 9/19 via Hand Of God. Pre-order it here.